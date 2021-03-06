UMD Men’s Hockey Ends Regular Season With Overtime Loss to St. Cloud State

The Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff and will face Western Michigan in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 13.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team battled back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime, but Easton Brodzinski scored 19 seconds into overtime to give No. 8 St. Cloud State the 4-3 win over the Bulldogs to end the regular season.

The Huskies scored early and often to take a 3-0 lead after one. Jackson Cates scored twice while Connor Kelley scored the other goal for the Bulldogs to eventually force overtime. Zach Stejskal finished with 30 saves.

UMD finishes the regular season with a 13-9-2 record and the No. 3 seed for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Bulldogs will face Western Michigan in the first round, with the entire tournament taking place in Grand Forks, N.D. The quarterfinal matchup between the Broncos and Bulldogs is set for Saturday, March 13 with puck drop set for 7:37 p.m.