UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to Ohio State in WCHA Final Face-Off Semifinal

The Bulldogs fall to 11-6 on the season and will now wait to see if they are selected to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is set for 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A huge second period lifted No. 3 Ohio State over the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team on Saturday, as the Buckeyes got the 7-2 win in the WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal.

Ohio State scored four goals in a six minute span during the second period. Emma Soderberg was pulled after the Buckeyes went up 5-1, making just 10 saves on the day. Freshman Jojo Chobak made 15 saves while allowing two goals in 32:03 of playing time. Katie Davis scored her first collegiate goal, while Clara Van Wieren scored the other goal for the Bulldogs.

UMD falls to 11-6 on the season and will now wait to see if they are selected to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is set for 8:00 p.m. on Sunday on NCAA.com.