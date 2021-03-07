Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Official Speaks on Pavelich’s Passing

EVELETH, Minn.– On Friday, U.S. hockey legend Mark Pavelich died at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Now the Iron Range hockey community is reflecting on his legacy.

Pavelich grew up around Eveleth, played at UMD from 1977-79, and was a key part of the 1980 gold medal “Miracle On Ice Team.” He then played professionally in the ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Those at the US Hockey Hall Of Fame Museum in Eveleth say that despite his more recent struggles, Pavelich will leave a lasting impact on the game throughout the Iron Range.

“Having played at UMD and growing up here in Eveleth, he’s part of a long tradition,” said Doug Palazzari, Executive Director of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum. “And he won’t be forgotten because he’s probably one of the best that ever came out of here,”

Pavelich died at a treatment center where he lived after assaulting his Cook County neighbor in 2019. A Minnesota judge said the hockey star was mentally ill and dangerous.