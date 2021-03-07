Saints Men’s Basketball Prepares For Familiar Opponent in UMAC Championship Game

This is the seventh straight year St. Scholastica and Northwestern have played each other in the postseason, and fourth time they've met up in the title game.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday night, the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team got another convincing win to punch their ticket to the UMAC Championship game. And this is familiar territory for the Saints, as it will be their third straight title game, and they have a familiar opponent.

The Saints will welcome Northwestern to the Reif Gym on Monday night, and this will be the fourth time these two have met up in the championship game in the past six years. This is also the seventh year in a row the two have met up in the postseason.

Most of those meetings have gone the Eagles’ way, but after upsetting Northwestern in the semifinals last season and getting the win during the regular season, the Saints are feeling confident and excited heading into Monday.

“We were so young last year and we just kept improving and making strides and to have that success in the tournament and beating them and making it to the championship game, we’ve used that. It’s fun, we wanted them, we got into the locker room and said let’s see if Northwestern won so that was great. We had our practice at 2:00 and I don’t even need any notes. We know everything about them, they know everything about us. One last time in the conference, this time it’s at our place and we’re happy about that and we’re going to get after it,” head coach David Staniger said.

Tipoff for Monday’s UMAC Championship game is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Reif Gym.