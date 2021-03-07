Tickets Selling Fast for Thomas the Tank Engine’s Return to Duluth in August

Organizers say Preseason Thomas ticket sales are running about 300% ahead of 2020 and 2019.

DULUTH, Minn.- The second year of the pandemic is not keeping Thomas the Tank Engine down; he’s making a trip back up to Duluth this summer.

Thomas and his green friend Percy will be back at the North Shore Scenic Railroad the first two weekends of August.

This year the event is almost entirely outside this year with social distancing and 50 percent max capacity. According to organizers, that means tickets are flying down the tracks.

“Preseason Thomas sales for the tickets for families that want to come and see Thomas are running about 300% ahead of 2020 and 2019, said Ken Buehler, General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

“It tells me there’s a lot of pent up demand for this summer’s activities and that people are planning early to make some big August, it should be pretty safe,” he said.

Until the end of this month, entering the code “spring 2021” online gets you two dollars off your Thomas ticket.