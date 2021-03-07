Twin Ports VA Vaccinates Over 1200 Veterans in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Those who fought to protect our country are now being protected from COVID-19.

“Just nice to know that it’s available and that it happened so quick,” said Air Force Veteran James Bragge, who served from 1983-2005.

The Twin Ports VA Clinic in Superior held its first ever vaccine event for COVID-19 this weekend, vaccinating 1250 veterans all around the northland with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s an honor for us to be doing this,” Tom Quick, the Clinic Operations Director for the Twin Ports VA Clinic. “It’s just been great to see all of the smiles on their faces. They’ve been kind of waiting for this a lot.”

Using standards from the CDC, the VA clinic spent the past couple of weeks preparing appointments. They started by prioritizing older veterans and those with pre-existing conditions.

“Up until a couple days ago, it was basically 74 and above, we were able to schedule down to 65 and then a couple days ago, that criteria opened up a lot,” said Quick.

As they continued to vaccinate, they found most of the older service members already had them done.

“So our community seems to be, from our perspective, being fairly well-covered,” said Quick. “It was good.”

Air Force Veteran James Bragge was cutting wood this morning at his home in Carlton when he got a call from the VA saying he was in line for a shot.

“They asked me to come in, I said ‘sure,’” said Bragge.

Bragge says it never crossed his mind earlier Sunday that he would be getting the vaccine. Now, he says it brings him one step closer to reconnecting with some old friends.

“I just went back to cutting wood and told my mother and then now I’m here,” said Bragge. “She already had her first dose so she is looking forward to getting back into society. And I’m more or less like that too.”

All of the retired military members will come back in three weeks for their second shot. And those at the VA say it’s the least they can do for them.

“They gave it all for us in a lot of ways. They worked hard for us and want to work hard for them as well and get it here. And we’re thankful that they are being protected,” said Quick.

The Twin Ports VA Clinic in Superior will be doing another vaccination weekend April 17-18. More information on how to get signed up can be found here.