UMD Women’s Basketball Earns No. 3 Seed in Central Region in Third Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

The Bulldogs earned the No. 3 seed in the central region and will play No. 6 seed Emporia State in the first round on Friday, March 12.

DULUTH, Minn. – After the UMD women’s basketball team won the NSIC tournament last week to officially punch their ticket to their third straight NCAA tournament, the Bulldogs have just been waiting for an opponent.

UMD earned the No. 3 seed in the central region and will play No. 6 seed Emporia State in the first round on Friday, March 12. Tipoff is set for 8:45 p.m. with the entire central region taking place in Warrensburg, Missouri. This will be UMD’s 13th overall NCAA Tournament appearance. St. Cloud State also made the tournament from the NSIC as the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 4 seed Central Missouri.

UMD did not get the chance to play in the NCAA tournament last year before it was canceled due to COVID-19, while losing to MSU Moorhead in the first round in 2019.