UMD Women’s Hockey Earns Ninth NCAA Tournament Bid

The Bulldogs earned the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Colgate in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Monday, March 15 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Penn.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite an ugly loss in the WCHA Final Face-Off semifinals on Saturday night, the Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team’s overall body of work was strong enough to send them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016-17 and ninth in program history.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Colgate in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Monday, March 15 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Penn. This is the first time UMD will face a non-WCHA opponent in the NCAA tournament since 2010.

Wisconsin and Ohio State also earned bids to the NCAA Tournament from the WCHA. To view the full bracket, visit the NCAA website.