2021 Duluth Dylan Fest to Feature New Songwriting Contest

DULUTH, Minn. – To commemorate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday this yea,r Duluth Dylan Fest has partnered with Song From the North Country to add a twist to the annual songwriter contest.

“We are excited about the new twist on the songwriter contest this year,” said committee member Mark Poirier. “The pandemic has inspired our committee to think creatively and provide new ways to celebrate Bob Dylan and our region’s rich music environment.”

The Duluth Dylan Fest Committee says the 11th annual Dylan Fest will run from May 22 to May 30 and will be a mainly virtual event featuring some in-person opportunities that will adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.

The committee says this year’s winning song will have the opportunity to be made into a music video produced by Song From the North Country’s group of local musicians.

Cash prizes will also be given to the first, second, and third place winners along with the chance to perform during the festival.

Song From the North Country began making socially-distanced videos of original, regional music last year during the pandemic as a way for musicians to connect with each other.

This year’s Duluth Dylans Fest will also feature a poetry contest, lecture, tour, and a number of musical events.

Songwriters that are interested in the contest will need to submit an original song by April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

To view additional Duluth Dylan Fest’s Song From the North Country Songwriting Contest guidelines you can visit the Duluth Dylan Fest Facebook page or visit Song From the North Country’s website at songfromthenorthcountry.org/contest.