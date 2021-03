CSS Men’s Basketball Fall to Northwestern in UMAC Championship Game

DULUTH, Minn. – It was another heart-breaking end to the season for the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team as they fell to Northwestern 74-61 Monday night in the UMAC Championship game.

Nick Carlson led the Saints with 14 points, while Cade Goggleye chipped in with 11 points. CSS wraps up their season with a 10-1 record.