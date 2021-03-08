Duluth Marshall Boys Basketball On Fire As Regular Season Winds Down

DULUTH, Minn. – Don’t look now, but the Duluth Marshall boys basketball team is one of the hottest squads in the entire Northland. The Hilltoppers have won nine straight, including a win over Moose Lake-Willow River last week, their first over the Rebels in 16 years.

“When we’re at our best is when we’re playing together. The ball is not sticking, everbody’s looking for the best shot, not just their shot. When we’re not making the right passes, when we’re not communicating, that’s when we find ourselves in trouble. But when we play together and when our guys on the bench are cheering and are into it, that’s when we’re at our best,” said head coach Tom Mitchell.

The Hilltoppers will look for their tenth win in a row Monday in Two Harbors, and then close out the regular season this Thursday at home against Cloquet.