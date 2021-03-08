Duluth Seaway Port Authority Receives Grants from MnDOT

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority will receive two grants totaling $7.4 million from MnDOT to help improve and repair port infrastructure.

$5 million will go to help repair 1,200 feet of dock wall at the Clure Public Marine Terminal in Duluth while another $2.4 million will be used to create a 112,000-square foot warehouse that will feature three concrete truck bays and an asphalt building foundation.

“It’s really important,” said Deb DeLuca, the executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “First of all to now fully rehabilitate this over 100-year old dock in a very modern, fully functioning dock. Today, we’re just really excited to move these infrastructure projects forward.”

These projects will cost a combined $15 million with other funding coming from grants and the Port Authority.