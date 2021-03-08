Duluth Students Near Full In-Person Learning

Other grades will be transitioned in next following week as part of the hybrid learning model.

DULUTH, Minn. – 6th, 9th, and 12th graders were in attendance today at Duluth area schools on Monday.

During the week, the freshman are getting tours and used to their surroundings while the seniors received help with classes they may have been struggling with virtually.

“Seeing the busses roll up and seeing the kids getting off. Talking to some students at a bus stop and there’s a lot of excitement in the air from staff and students and families,” Duluth School District Superintendent, John Magas says.

However, some families could choose to keep their child within distance learning.

“We still estimate that ten and twenty percent of students will remain in distance learning. The class sizes will still be moderately lower but will be having to be careful about social distance and safety when we have our full return,” Magas says.

The school district plans to bring students back to in-person for four days a week at the end of the month.

The district will also be sending out surveys to families with students attending area Duluth schools to find out if they prefer this hybrid model or full-distance learning.