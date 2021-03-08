Duluth YMCA Give Thanks To Local AmeriCorps Members

Currently, there are about 100 AmeriCorps members stationed in the Duluth area that work in many different fields, including helping in local schools.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Area Family YMCA is giving a special thank you to AmeriCorps members that have dedicated their time helping make a difference in the Duluth community.

This week is National AmeriCorps week.

Local chapter members and their families will get a chance to enjoy free entry to the YMCA all week.

“We have 45 members in the Duluth schools that are helping with reading and math skills. During distance learning, they have been helping kids stay on track and keep up with their homework,” said Alice Werle, the True North AmeriCorps Director.

Local AmeriCorps members have also been helping provide access to food for Duluth families during the pandemic.