Dylan Fest Returns To Duluth For The 11th Year

The festivities will mainly be virtual with some in-person events hosted at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior.

DULUTH, Minn – The Duluth Dylan Fest is coming back this year despite the pandemic.

This year will be the 11th year the event has been held and will commemorate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday.

This year, there will also be a songwriter contest and the winning song will get to be made into a virtual music video.

“We know the arts and music community has been really hit hard this past year,” said Zane Bail, a volunteer for the Duluth Dylan Fest. “The fest really is an opportunity to bring people who have a love for Dylan but also a love for music, poetry, and art to celebrate.”

The Duluth Dylan Fest will take place May 22-30.