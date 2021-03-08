Four UMD Men’s Hockey Players Earn All-Conference Team Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The UMD men’s hockey team had multiple representatives on the NCHC All-Conference teams, which were announced on Monday.

Forward Nick Swaney earned First Team honors after finishing second in the conference in goals and total points. Team captain Noah Cates was selected to the Second Team, while Cole Koepke and Wyatt Kaiser received honorable mentions. Kaiser was also named to the All-Rookie Team.