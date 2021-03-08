KYN: Frame Up

The owners of the shop are thankful for these artists allowing them to stay busy in these difficult times.

DULUTH, Minn. – A local frame up shop in Grand Rapids has been thriving during the pandemic with owner Eric Mann taking it over nearly three years ago.

“The majority of our work is custom framing. So people bring in their own artwork and pick out mats, pick out frames and make it look good,” Frame Up Owner, Eric Mann says.

With a lot of frames coming in unique sizes.

“It’s very rare that you find a piece you fall in love with that’s eight by ten,” Mann says. “So our job is to make that piece look good no matter what the dimensions. From American Flags to little tiny business card prints.”

The shop has been seeing a huge uptick in local items being brought in during the past year… and less of what Mann calls “Travel Art” you would buy from your destination and have framed at the store.

“Without traveling lately we see a lot more local art. Duluth artists, north shore artists, Minneapolis St. Paul artists, Mankato artists and Wisconsin artists,” Mann says.

“We are very thankful that we have a lot of local customers in the area that continue to support us so without us. without that, you can’t ask for a nicer community to be in,” Mann says.