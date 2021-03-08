Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown Sweeps Duluth East, CEC Sneaks By Duluth Denfeld

The Hawks earned a home win over the Greyhounds, while the Lumberjacks used a strong second period to stay ahead of the Hunters.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Ethan Lund and Ty Hanson each finished with two goals as the Hermantown boys hockey team picked up a home win over Duluth East 4-1 Monday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

Senior Garrett Johnson scored the lone goal for the Greyhounds.

In other prep boys hockey action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton would score three goals in the second period as they earn a road win over Duluth Denfeld 4-3 at the Heritage Center.

Kyle Siiter, Cade Anderson, Logan Dushkin and Brock House scored for the Lumberjacks. Kade Shea would find the back of the net twice for the Hunters, while Andy Larson scored the other goal for Denfeld.