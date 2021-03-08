UWS Men’s Hockey Win Nail-Biter Over UW-Stout, Advance to WIAC Semi-Finals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Chad Lopez would score the game-winning goal late in the third period as the UW-Superior men’s hockey team held on for a 2-1 win over UW-Stout in the first round of the WIAC playoffs.

Dylan Johnson scored the other goal for the Yellowjackets, who got 34 saves from goaltender Myles Hektor. UWS now moves on to the WIAC semi-finals to face top-seed UW-River Falls.