UWS Women’s Hockey Win WIAC Playoff Opener Over Northland College

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A four-goal second period would be the difference as the UW-Superior women’s hockey team knocked over Northland College 6-2 Monday afternoon in the first round of the WIAC playoffs.

Amber Heidenreich scored twice for the Yellowjackets, while Jenna Byfuglien, Jenna Curtis, Amanda Sergent and Hannah Magnusson also got the score sheet. Mahteya Dumelie and Karadyn Kiviaho scored for the LumberJills.

UWS moves on to the WIAC semi-finals as they will face UW-Eau Claire in a two-game series on Wednesday and Friday.