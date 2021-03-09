A Criminology Expert Weighs In On Chauvin Trial Jury Selection

It's expected to take several weeks to decide a final jury as the process includes checking backgrounds.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the proceedings continue in the George Floyd case, we caught up with a local jury selection expert who helped explain more about the process.

UMD Adjunct Criminology Professor Fred Friedman says it’s all about finding out what biases people have, which are determined by attorneys asking a variety of questions.

The hope is to have an impartial jury.

“The idea is to figure out who should not be on the jury because of various biases. Some people are going to believe older people over younger people. Some are going to believe women over men. Some people are going to believe white folks over people of color,” said Friedman. It’s just the way it is, so spotting the biases is hard.

