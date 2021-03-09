Caregivers Can Now Get Vaccinated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Caregivers of people with complex medical needs are now able to get the COVID vaccine in St. Louis County.

Complex medical needs mean that the person has one or more medical issues that require a higher level of direct care than is typical for someone of the same age.

For instance, a caregiver could be a spouse who looks after his or her partner who has multiple sclerosis or a parent who helps their child who has severe autism.

While the county doesn’t have an exact amount for the number of people who are in this group, they hope to distribute the vaccines quickly and efficiently.

“The people they’re caring for with these complex medical needs are at higher risk for contracting COVID,” said Katie Albert, the COVID-19 vaccine adviser for St. Louis County. “They want to do anything and everything they can to protect the people that they’re providing care for so it really does feel good to give them that layer of protection for these people.”

Eligible paid and unpaid caregivers who do not have a medical provider can click here for more information on how to register for the vaccine. You can also call (218) 726-2623.