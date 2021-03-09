Duluth FC Announces Schedule for Upcoming 2021 Season

The Bluegreens will play 12 games, starting with their home opener May 22nd against Joy Athletic Club.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth FC released their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Bluegreens will play 12 games, starting with their home opener May 22nd against Joy Athletic Club. They will wrap up their season at Public Schools Stadium as well against Sioux Falls on July 17th. Click here for the full schedule.

Duluth FC did not play last season due to the pandemic as head coach Sean Morgan will take over for his first official season.