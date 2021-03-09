House GOP Asks for Loosening of Restrictions in Minnesota

On the heels of Governor Walz announcement today, Minnesota GOP leadership held their own news conference asking for the loosening of restrictions at a variety of businesses and for events like wedding receptions.

They argue Minnesota has tighter restrictions than other states around it like Wisconsin, which impacts business.

“It’s time to announce the next phase of reopening and it’s time to do it immediately,” said Representative Kurt Daudt, the minority leader. “Businesses just can’t wait. Morea and more Minnesotans are vaccinated and are ready to get out in the public again. We need to help these businesses get back on their feet.”

Some House GOP representatives say they have 100% confidence in the vaccine, adding residents shouldn’t be choosey when picking a vaccine but should get the one that is readily available for them.