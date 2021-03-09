More Minnesotans Included in Vaccine Eligibility

Beginning Wednesday, more than 1.8 million Minnesotans will be eligible for the vaccine. Governor Walz says this shift comes after vaccinating 70% of the elderly population three weeks ahead of schedule.

Now the vaccination process is opening up to those with specific underlying health conditions like sickle cell disease and down syndrome, food processing plant workers, and Minnesotans with rarer conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

That’s on top of those who can still get the vaccine that are 65 plus, educators and childcare workers. Governor Walz says this new phase is a big step.

“We got work to do,” said Governor Tim Walz. “It’s going to take weeks to plow through this group of folks. But again, take it when you can get it. Mask up when you can and if you’ve been vaccinated and you’re following the guidance, enjoying picking up those grandkids.”

And during these new phases, the health department will not give someone a choice on what vaccine you can get, whether it be the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson dose.

Whatever the shot ends up being, officials encourage people to take the shot and protect themselves from the virus.

“Get the first vaccine you’re offered,” said Janet Malcolm, the commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Health. “The best vaccine is the one that is protecting you today. So that is really essential.”

Others who can get the vaccine this week include those age 45 and older with health conditions such as cancer and diabetes. It will also open up to those 16 and older who have two more underlying health conditions.

For the full picture of who will be vaccinated at what time, click here.