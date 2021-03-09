Prep Basketball: Cromwell-Wright Girls Roll on Senior Night; Eveleth-Gilbert, Moose Lake-Willow River Boys Earn Wins

Tuesday night meant big wins for the Cromwell-Wright girls, as well as the Eveleth-Gilbert and Moose Lake-Willow River boys.

CROMWELL, Minn. – On their Senior Night, the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team got a big win over Cook County 71-31 on Tuesday night.

In prep boys basketball, Eveleth-Gilbert earned a close road win over Carlton 55-47 and Moose Lake-Willow River topped Wrenshall to stay undefeated at home and earn their 13th win of the season.