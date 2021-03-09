Superior Football Begins Practices For Spring Season

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A few months ago, Superior athletics made the difficult decision to move fall sports to the alternate season in the spring. That meant the Spartans had to watch football teams they normally compete against and teams in Minnesota play in the fall. But now, it’s finally spring and that means it’s football season in Superior.

“Here we are day one in March and we’re just beyond excited,” Superior football head coach Bob DeMeyer.

“It’s like it would be any other year, just a little later. I’ve been waiting on it all year and it’s just the same feeling you always get,” senior running back/linebacker Carter Fonger added.

Superior was able to have some on-field training in the fall and held a lot of virtual meetings to get ready.

“That made us work harder, we were at the field a lot throwing and catching and all of that stuff,” senior quarterback Kaden Kimmes said.

“We had some practices during the fall just to keep up. We built a lot of chemistry just playing around with each other, doing drills, working on our craft,” Fonger added.

Now, the Spartans have just two weeks of practice before they open the season later this month.

“We have to be very, very efficient, more efficient than we ever have been, we didn’t have the luxury of longer days in August to do team meetings and film prep. Then we lean on our upperclassmen to help with that,” DeMeyer said.

The last time the Spartans were competing was a year and a half ago when they had their run to the state semifinals.

“We had a special group of kids and a lot of those kids are back and they remember what it took and how we got there so we’re going to reflect on those things and progress and hopefully get better because of that,” DeMeyer said.

While they won’t be able to defend that run, with just six games this season and no playoffs, the Spartans are just glad to finally return to the field.

“We’re just very grateful to be able to be on the field and not have our whole season canceled. We’re just happy to be out here to get some games in,” Kimmes said.

“Back into it, ready to go. Best feeling ever,” Fonger said.

Superior will open the 2020 alternate season on March 26 at home hosting Eau Claire North. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. To view Superior’s fall schedule, visit their website.