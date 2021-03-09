Undefeated CSS Women’s Hockey Team Have Eyes on Slaats Cup Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team captured its first-ever NCHA regular season title with an undefeated 8-0 record. Shortly after, the team’s Twitter handle said “no trophy, no picture…just going about our business”. And the next order of business is the tournament championship.

The Saints will be the #1 overall seed in the Slaats Cup touranment, which means CSS will have home ice advantage throughout the postseason. And with all the COVID regulations they’ve had to go through, the team feels they are battled tested and ready to bring home their first tournament championship in program history.

“We had a lot of freshman girls come in so we made it really apparent that we need to welcome them and get them rolling with our system and creating the team atmosphere and just supporting each other throughout this hard time and crazy experience,” said senior Taylor Thompson.

“Some days we had to go seven hours on a bus the same day of a game, and the bus home after the game and the play again the next day. We’d be returning home at four o’clock in the morning, and then coming back the next night and playing a game. It just shows the character that they have and the will-power that they have to be able to achieve the Slaats Cup. That’s what they want and they’ve got their eyes on that prize,” head coach Jackie MacMillan said.

The Saints will open things up with a quarterfinals match-up Wednesday night at home against Lawrence. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.