Watch: Derek Chauvin Trial Jury Selection

Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, will resume Tuesday after it was delayed a day while the court waits for more direction from the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Judge Peter Cahill was ready to start jury selection on Monday, but state prosecutors filed a request with the appeals court to suspend the trial. Prosecutors want a third-degree murder charge reinstated against Chauvin and think the trial should be postponed until the matter is settled.

Meanwhile, Chauvin’s defense attorneys filed a motion with the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals’ opinion on the matter.

Barring an order from the Supreme Court, jury selection will begin again on Tuesday morning. Judge Cahill will bring in 14 prospective jurors to be questioned—seven in the morning session and seven in the afternoon.

Of the 50 first-round jurors, 16 have already been dismissed due to their answers in the lengthy questionnaire they filled out.