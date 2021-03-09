WITC- Superior Hosts Drive-Thru Recruiting Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – WITC hosted a drive-thru event on Tuesday making it possible for potential students to learn more about continuing their educational journey while also keeping everyone safe.

This is the first on-campus recruiting event WITC has held in the last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

People interested in attending WITC pulled up in their cars to the big blue tent in the campus parking lot for this drive-thru event.

Without even having to get out of their vehicle future students and their families picked up swag bags that included packets of information about financial aid and programs.

“I’m coming out here to pick up information for my grandson,” said Paul Grymala. “He’s at that young age where they’re not quite sure what they want to do these days. I get the information for him and the financial stuff and whatever help is out there to get him into one of the trades so he can excel down the road.”

WITC officials believe the event is important to help build the first connections with the college.

“It’s great for people to talk to people, to see people interact, and to have that face-to-face contact to put a face to the name. It’s important for people to establish a connection. It’s a great way for them to ask questions and learn a lot more about the college,” said Ben Mooney, the manager of enrollment services for WITC.

Potential students who stopped by the drive-thru event also received a free application voucher to help them start their educational path at WITC.

