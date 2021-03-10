Adverse Reactions to Vaccine Are Rare, Northland Health Officials Encourage People to Get the Vaccine

As more people are getting vaccinated, there have been a few rare cases where people have reported some adverse side effects. Northland health experts caution that side effects from the COVID vaccine are rare and they should not serve as a deterrent for getting the shot.

In one situation, a patient was recommended not to take the second dose of the Moderna vaccine because of severe allergic reactions.

However, health officials say that the majority of those who take the vaccine do not experience these adverse symptoms, so people shouldn’t have to worry.

“This is a wonderful thing to be able to have and I might have some side effects and I’m going to maybe pamper myself for a little while and realize that then I have immunity,” said Sherry Johnson, a nurse practitioner for St. Luke’s.

According to health officials at both St. Luke’s and Essentia there are normal side effects to the doses, including a sore arm, headaches, body aches, chills, nausea, and sometimes fever.

However, they say not to worry about extreme side effects, as taking the vaccine in its entirety is better than actually getting COVID.

“No,” said Dr. Dawn Drotar, the chair of hospital services at Essentia in Duluth. “I don’t think people should fear this at all compared to worrying about the risk of actually getting the COVID infection, the risk of taking the vaccine is much much lower than actually getting the COVID infection.”

Currently, nearly 53,000 residents of St. Louis County have received at least the first vaccine.

You can call the Public Health COVID Vaccine Scheduling Line at 218-726-2623. Calls are answered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

