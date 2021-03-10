Alder Begins Ice Breaking in Duluth Harbor

It's all to prepare Duluth and the surrounding waters for the upcoming shipping season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S Coast Guard began ice-breaking this morning in the Duluth Harbor.

With the Sault-Ste. Marie Locks set to open March 25th, the Alder is gearing up to break more ice with roughly 31% more ice coverage this year than last year.

It’s all to prepare Duluth and the surrounding waters for the upcoming shipping season.

“The Alder is responsible for breaking ice in Duluth and Superior as well as Thunder Bay and the Apostle Islands so we do anticipate in the next few weeks to head up to Thunder Bay and make sure Thunder Bay is open for traffic,” Alder Deck Watch Officer, Kyle Hansen says.

This is the first time the Alder has gone out to break ice since January.