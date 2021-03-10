Animal Allies: Gus Gets Adopted, Precious Patiently Waits to Find Forever Home

The Two Pups Received the Funds for Life-Saving Heart Surgery Thanks to Generous Donors in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is celebrating quite the success story months in the making.

It was back in January when the shelter made the call for the community to help them save two precious pups.

Now both have brighter days ahead thanks to a lot of love and compassion.

“She will jump to get your attention,” said Nicole Facciotto, Humane Education Manager at Animal Allies.

Precious the American Staffordshire Mix has a few reasons to be jumping for joy.

“She still gets the ‘zoomies’ when she’s excited,” said Facciotto.

Precious and another pup named Gus recently underwent life-saving surgery at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

“It ended up being not as extensive as we thought it was going to be, but still invasive. It was heart surgery,” said Facciotto.

The heartwarming story has already skyrocketed to success for Gus.

“Gus got adopted relatively quick and is doing great in his new home, but Precious is still here looking for her match,” said Facciotto.

Now the search is on to find this four-legged sweetie a permanent home to begin her next chapter.

“She will need some follow-up, a little more medical testing, things like that just to make sure everything’s working normally,” said Facciotto.

The life-saving procedures performed on Gus and Precious wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Northlanders with big hearts.

Click here to donate to the Healing Hearts and Paws Fund.

“We’re just so grateful for the community’s support,” said Facciotto.

Animal Allies put out the call to raise $8,000, and within 14 days, the challenge was crushed.

“This year has already been a pretty medical-heavy year for us – we’ve gotten in a lot of medical cases, so that continued help from the community is just really important,” said Facciotto.

As Gus gets used to living a new life of luxury, his old pal Precious patiently waits for the perfect person to come by and simply fall in love.

Precious is about two years old, weighs 48 pounds, and has a personality that will light up any home she’s welcomed into.

She is deaf but has learned the proper commands.

Her adoption fee is $275 plus tax. Click here for more information.