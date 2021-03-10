Animal Allies Humane Society Hosting Two Free Microchip Clinics in March

The Clinics Are Taking Place Monday, Mar. 15, and Wednesday, Mar. 17

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies wants all Northland pet owners to be aware of two upcoming free microchip clinics.

They’re happening Monday, Mar. 15, and Wednesday, Mar. 17 at the shelter location along Airport Road in Duluth.

The microchips will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We have enough supply where it will be completely free for I believe the first 150 people, so just come on down, get your chip. Chips are the number one way we reunite people with their pets so it’s really important and we want to try and get as many community pets as microchipped this year as possible,” said Nicole Facciotto, Humane Education Manager at Animal Allies.

Grants allow Animal Allies to cover the cost of the normally $25 procedure.

