Bong Center Unveils New Korean, Vietnam War Exhibits Featuring Northland Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis.– After over a year’s worth of preparation, the Bong Veterans Memorial Center in Superior is getting ready to expand beyond world war two exhibits.

The museum’s two new exhibits from the Korean and Vietnam wars include six replicas of Northland veterans sharing their experiences and stories from the conflicts.

Those at the museum hope that it will give a personal experience for people to learn about the history of both wars.

“That firsthand experience makes it so much more personal and relevant to visitors as opposed to just reading some dry text on a panel,” said Bong Center curator Briana Fiandt.

$50,000 in grants and donations helped create the new exhibits. This is the largest expansion there since the Bong Center opened in 2002.