Co-Presidents, CEOs named at St. Luke’s

DULUTH, Minn. – We are learning that St. Luke’s has named its new co-presidents and CEOs.

Eric Lohn and Nick Van Deelen have been named to fill the positions. Both began serving their roles on an interim basis in early December 2020. Lohn says that while things were difficult during the past year because of the pandemic, there is much hope as they move forward with new leadership.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us and healthcare is no exception,” said Eric Lohn, the co-president and chief financial officer for St. Luke’s. “So timing seems right. There’s a lot of optimism in the air. Things getting back to normal and a lot of promise of what’s going to be coming in the next couple years.”

Lohn has served as St. Luke’s CFO for the past eight years with almost 30 years of healthcare experience. Van Deelen has been with St. Luke’s for 24 years.

“I have served for over a year as a chief medical officer but been with St. Luke’s a long time,” said Nick Van Deelen, the co-president of St. Luke’s and chief medical officer. “IT’s been an interesting year full of opportunity we’d like to say but I’ve had the opportunity during that time to really get to know the entire leadership team and work very closely with Eric.”

Kevin Nokels had stepped down as St. Luke’s hospital president and CEO in December.