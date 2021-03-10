CSS Women’s Hockey Blank Lawrence in Opening Round of Slaats Cup Tournament

The Saints move on to face Concordia Wisconsin in the Slaats Cup semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior defenseman Taylor Murray finished with a hat trick as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team defeated Lawrence 9-0 Wednesday night in the first round of the NCHA tournament.

Kayla Kasel and Abby Pohlkamp each scored twice, while Mariah Haedrich and Lily Holtz lit up the lamp as well. Ashlea Arvidson finished with 15 saves for the Saints, who move on to face Concordia Wisconsin in the Slaats Cup semi-finals.