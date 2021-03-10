Easter Bunny Is Back At The Miller Hill Mall — With Distance
DULUTH, Minn. – The Easter Bunny is coming back to the Miller Hill Mall – with a little distance.
Families will be able to meet the bunny and get a socially distanced photo experience.
The fun starts this Thursday and runs through Saturday, April 3.
You are strongly encouraged to make a reservation online before stopping by.
The “Bunny Photo Experience” hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask,” according to mall officials.