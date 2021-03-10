Grandma’s Kicking off Summer Racing Season with Saint Fennessy 4K

Right now, more than 500 people are already signed up with around 100 of them electing to run the race virtually.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Grandma’s is officially kicking off the summer racing season with the Saint Fennessy 4K this Saturday at the Hermantown High School.

Although the St. Patrick’s Day-themed event will not have the same after party as years past, it will provide a little glimpse of what racers can expect for future events.

“We learn so much from these smaller events from a planning perspective especially given what we’ve had to deal with through this pandemic,” Grandma’s Marathon P.R & Marketing Director, Zach Schneider says. “It is a learning experience for our staff about how to keep participants moving, how to segregate them so there is that appropriate space available.”

This is the 8th year of the Saint Fennessy 4K and the first year the race will finish at Skyline Social and Games in Hermantown.

For more information on the event and regulations, click here: Saint Fennessy 4K Run