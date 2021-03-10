Hayward Wolfpack FC Reveal New Branding, Logo

HAYWARD, Wis. – This week, the Hayward United soccer team announced that they are branching off as a separate team and becoming Hayward Wolfpack FC, which includes a new logo.

Since its inception in 2017, the team has operated as part of the Hayward United Soccer Club youth organization. The Wolfpack will continue to play in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League and will play their 2021 home games at Heidi Friermood Field at Hayward High School. Team registration begins on March 10th and the season will kick off on May 2nd.