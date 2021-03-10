Instagram Account Highlights Duluth Businesses

One local travel Instagram account is giving away a Duluth spring vacation.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local travel Instagram account is giving away a Duluth spring vacation.

Expedition Kristen is highlighting several local businesses in its giveaway, including Bridgeman’s, Vikre Distillery, and Inn on Lake Superior.

Kristen, the owner of the Instagram account, hosts giveaways like these and has previously focused on places like St. Cloud and Minneapolis.

However, for this week, she wanted to give the spotlight to Duluth.

“It’s been such a hard year for the travel and hospitality business and wanted to show them some love,” said Kristen Glazer, the founder of Expedition Kristen.

To participate in the giveaway, visit Instagram and click on the picture with her standing in front of the Lift Bridge.