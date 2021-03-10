Kickstarter Campaign Underway for “Hockeyland” Documentary

DULUTH, Minn. – Hockey movies are always consistently some of the best sports movies out there. There’s Slapshot, Mighty Ducks and of course, Miracle. And now, there’s a new hockey movie coming out this year starring two of the most historic high school programs in the entire Northland.

“Hockeyland” is a documentary that follows the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert boys hockey teams during the 2019-2020 season. It’s the third film in the trilogy from the makers of “Pond Hockey” and “Forgotten Miracle”. Mountain Iron native Tommy Haines directed the film and received exclusive access to the Hawks and Golden Bears.

“We got to know the families really well, spent time with them off the ice. And I think that’s what really makes this story work is kind of seeing the dreams and struggles of these families, these hockey families and what makes it all work for them and why they love hockey so much,” Haines said.

The project recently created a kickstarter campaign to help raise funds for the finishing touches on the film, as well as to start creating some excitement for its release this upcoming fall.

“Now that the film is almost done, we’re trying to raise awareness about it, have as much community support as we can find. Give people an opportunity to join our team, either in a small way with being in the credits or maybe in a larger way as a producer. This is that moment for our film team, to kind of get the word out there about the film and hopefully, we can gain some support,” said Haines.

If you would like to contribute, click here.