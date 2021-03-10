Local Film Production to Begin in Duluth this Spring

DULUTH, Minn.– Who needs to go all the way to Hollywood says one local film production crew as they get ready to begin filming in Duluth.

The upstairs of the Caddy Shack Bar on Superior Street in Lincoln Park will soon be the main set of a movie shot entirely here in Duluth. Filming for the movie beginning May 1.

“It’s going to be a great low-budget horror,” said Katherine Lafleur, a production assistant for LZ Productions. “Just to showcase what we can do with a great crew and a great cast.”

Production will be led by a local company, LZ Productions MN. While this isn’t their first movie, it will be their first one right here in the Northland.

It won’t just put producers and cast members to work, the production also gives an opportunity for local carpenters and welders to help build sets.

“To be able to take crew and cast from the twin cities area and then also up here in St. Louis County to show what we can do what we can make. It’s phenomenal,” said Katherine.

The company has shot films in the Northland, California, and Atlanta. One of the big reasons why LZ Productions chose to shoot entirely in Duluth was because of new incentives for filmmakers in the area that could rebate productions of up to 25 percent of its spending within the county.

“With these incentives, hopefully Duluth can focus and show what it has to offer and it will bring others here that will enjoy and utilize it,” said production coordinator Stephanie Lafleur.

Those with the film hope to showcase Duluth on screen and to other productions looking for a new place to make a movie.

“It’s not just exciting for us, it’s exciting for other businesses that are going to come in and see how gorgeous our town is,” said Stephanie. “Show that we can do it in Duluth and then some.”

The production is always looking for more cast, crew, and other production members, additional information can be found on their Facebook page.