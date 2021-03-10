Man Dead After Rollover Accident In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A 57-year-old man died Wednesday after his vehicle left the roadway during snowy conditions and rolled over into a ditch in Duluth.

The accident was reported around 5:50 p.m. on the 3800 block of Conosia Road.

“Poor weather and road conditions likely contributed to the crash,” according to Sgt. Erik Peterson of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the St Louis County Rescue Squad and Solway Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Authorities did not immediately provide the identity of the man involved or whether a seat belt was worn during the crash.