NCAA Tournament Berth Provides Spark for UMD Women’s Hockey Team

The team spoke this week about how that announcement has provided them with a spark during their final week of practice at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday night, the scene inside the locker room of the UMD women’s hockey team was filled with lots of yelling, hugs and a huge sigh of relief as the Bulldogs found out that their season would continue at the NCAA tournament. The team spoke this week about how that announcement has provided them with a spark during their final week of practice at Amsoil Arena.

“Coming to the rink on Monday was exciting. We were all excited to get back out there. I think with everything that’s happened this year, we’re lucky to have even had the season we’ve had,” said forward McKenzie Hewitt.

“We’re definitely not taking anything for granted at this point in the season. We’re just putting it all out there at this point in practice and in the weight room. We’re trying to prepare the best we can,” defenseman Lizi Norton said.

“We want to make a statement and prove that we belong there and we’re not just grateful to be in the tournament. I want to make that clear. We’re grateful for the opportunity, but we want to go win some games and get into that championship game,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

The Bulldogs will take on Colgate in the opening round on Monday. Puck drop at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA is set for 6 p.m.