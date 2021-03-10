Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Top Duluth to Stay Undefeated

Reese Heitzman scored twice for the Mirage, who stayed undefeated on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team improved to 15-0 on the season as they got the road win over the Duluth Northern Stars 5-1 Wednesday night at the Heritage Center.

Reese Heitzman scored twice for the Mirage, who also got goals from Izy Fairchild, Hannah Graves and Aurora Opsahl. Grace Karakas scored the lone goal for the Northern Stars.