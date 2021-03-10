Snow Plows Not Done Yet for Season During Spring Storm

DULUTH, Minn.– While some may be getting ready for spring, snow plow drivers know better when it comes to Northland weather.

The spring storm here in the northland means that the snowplows are out in full force. All MN-DOT truck stations in the area have been activated for the winter storm.

Those with MN-DOT say in this area they always need to keep the plows ready for a storm like this one.

“We know that this is Minnesota, we get storms as late as may so we need to be ready and we’ll treat the roads,” said Margie Nelson, Public Affairs Coordinator for MN-DOT District 1. “Our crews are going to be out all night plowing and treating the roads as appropriate depending on what kind of precipitation they’re getting.”

MN-DOT officials are urging drivers to give snowplows plenty of space on the road and to limit travel due to the conditions.