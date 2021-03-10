UMD Men’s Hockey Talk New Format for the NCHC Playoffs

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team is getting set to open the NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament this upcoming weekend.

This year’s installment has a few changes. All games will be played at the Ralph in Grand Forks and the format will be single-elimination, including in the first round.

“With the one-and-done stuff, it’s definitely difficult, but you just kind of got to focus on the first game and just kind of worry about the rest after that, I would say. Just get that first win and then worry about the next one,” said defenseman Matt Anderson.

“You’re in the single games and it’s kind of do-or-die. It feels like we’ve been playing that for the last three games. We’ve had single games for the last three weeks so we’re already kind of in that mode. It will be fun. It’s something different and you got to put your best foot forward and everybody has a chance,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

The Bulldogs will open things up against Western Michigan on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:37 p.m.