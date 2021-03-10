UMD’s Haleigh Reindl Set for Third Straight Trip to Nationals

Reindl comes in with the fourth fastest time overall in the 800-meter run.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Haleigh Reindl will represent the Bulldogs at the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field championships.

This will be her third straight trip to nationals as Reindl will take part in the 800-meter run. She goes in with the fourth fastest time in the field.

“Having less meets was obviously really hard because you don’t get those chances to hit those fast times or the opportunity to run multiple races. But I adapted pretty well and I came into the season in really good shape. I want to make finals and I want to put UMD on the national map,” Reindl said.

The championships will begin Thursday down in Birmingham, Alabama.