Duluth, St. Louis County to Receive Funding From Federal COVID Relief Bill

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth along with St. Louis County are set to receive nearly $114 million in funding from the Federal COVID Relief Bill.

According to the Mayor’s office, the city will receive about $60 million as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The $350 billion from the plan was allocated for government entities.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson released a statement Thursday saying, “When the pandemic hit, the City of Duluth worked quickly to adjust course, protect the health of staff and residents, and continue to provide our core municipal services. As we discussed publicly, all of these actions were necessary, and all of it came at a steep financial cost. The hard work behind the scenes to keep everything going without missing a beat, despite substantial changes in worksites and daily operations, is a true testament to our amazing staff. Thank you to our federal delegation for understanding the toll this has taken on our budget, our reserves and our financial outlook. While we are still working through the specifics of the bill and reading all the fine print, the City of Duluth is well positioned to fully utilize this funding.

We’ll share more details when we are able. Additionally, the public can expect to hear more about this funding as part of the virtual State of the City event that we are in the process of scheduling.” Mayor Emily Larson

Additionally, St. Louis County will receive $54 million of federal income stimulus funds to help serve residents and struggling businesses due to the pandemic.

“With the funds received last year through the CARES Act, we were able to help a lot of people through grants to small businesses, community organizations and non-profits, and schools districts; not to mention offsetting county costs associated with our pandemic response. Now we are receiving more than double that amount, and it is exciting to imagine the good we will accomplish,” said St. Louis County Administrator, Kevin Gray.